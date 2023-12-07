CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department said that officers are investigating after one person was shot and critically injured after allegedly kicking in the door and entering another person’s home.

Police said that at around 11 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a home on Rosa Boulevard when a homeowner called to report someone trying to break in; then, a few minutes later, the homeowner called again and reported they had shot the alleged intruder.

According to the department, the person who was shot was found on the scene and was hospitalized, then later was transferred in “stable, but critical” condition to a hospital in the Lubbock area for treatment.

Officials said that the homeowner was awakened by the person banging on their front door, and after not recognizing the person and calling the police allegedly warned them that they would be shot if they tried to enter the home. The person allegedly kicked in the homeowner’s front door, and then was shot by the homeowner.

Clovis police noted that the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with further information was asked to call the department at 575-769-1921. Further, the police department advised that anonymous tips can be submitted here or by calling the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.