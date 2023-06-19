CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an update from the Clovis Police Department, officials are still seeking information on a May fire on Axtell Street, which killed two children and is believed to have been “human-caused.”

The police department reported that at around 9:35 a.m. on May 3, officers and fire department crews were sent to the 200 block of Axtell Street to respond to a fire at a home. As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, although the flames were extinguished within a few minutes, two young children died due to the fire.

Two-year-old Eelija Olivia Toscano and one-year-old Esmae Lily Fierro Toscano, as reported around the time of the fire, were found dead inside a bedroom of the home.

Because the heating system in the home was determined to have not been the cause of the fire, and initial investigations concluded that it was not caused by any of the large appliances in or near the area, officials said they have been investigating the fire as being possibly caused by a human. Days after the fire in May, officials said that they were already investigating the incident as a potential homicide.

“As the joint investigation continues into this fire, there have been no new developments as to how the fire started,” said the Clovis Police Department, “There have been samples collected from the area of the fire but nothing has been identified or confirmed to be a cause for the fire, including any accelerants.”

Anyone with information on the fire was asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or anonymously report using the Clovis Police Department Tip411 or the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.