CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department has asked the public for help locating 37-year-old Chasidy Mathis, who officials said is wanted for “Aggravated Battery on a Household Member, Child Abuse, Shooting at an Occupied Dwelling and Felon in Possession of a Firearm” in the wake of a Sept. 20 shooting.

According to the police, officers responded to the 1100 block of Hinkle in the early morning hours of Sept. 20 after a call about a person who had been shot. A woman was found at the scene who had been shot in the chest, and she was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The department said that detectives were dispatched to investigate the shooting and identified Mathis as a suspect. He was described by police as a man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 239 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Mathis’ location was asked to call 911 or the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Further, information can be provided using the tip411 program available here, or by calling the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.