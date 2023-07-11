CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department released information on an explosion at a Clovis home that led to shots being allegedly fired and a chase with police on Monday night.

The Clovis PD detailed that at around 9:56 p.m. on Monday night, police and fire services were called to a home on Paseo Village in Clovis on an “explosion.” According to police, the caller heard a loud “bang” which was followed by smoke, and that the garage door of the home had been blown out.

Upon arrival, Clovis police and fire department personnel reported that the home “sustained substantial damage,” according to Clovis PD, and that windows to the home were broken out and the roof of the house collapsed into the living room.

The department added that a person in the Paseo Village house, identified by Clovis PD as 32-year-old Anthony Romo, ran from the home. Romo came in contact with an off-duty police officer “who was attempting to see if he needed help” when he allegedly “pulled a pistol and attempted to shoot the officer,” according to the department.

The officer, the department reported, “attempted to strike Romo with his marked police vehicle.” Romo allegedly “evaded the vehicle,” which had hit a fence. The officer discharged a “less lethal bean bag shotgun” at Romo and then came into “direct physical confrontation” with him.

Police said that Romo was “eventually subdued,” and taken to a Lubbock hospital due to his injuries from the explosion, the department added.

Romo, the department detailed, has warrants out for his arrest on charges including:

Assault with Intent to Commit a Violent Felony;

Battery on a Peace Officer;

Felon in Possession of a Firearm;

Tampering with Evidence;

Trafficking Methamphetamine; and

Possession with intent to Distribute Fentanyl.

“The arrest of Anthony Romo is pending this release from the hospital,” according to the department report.

The explosion incident is currently being investigated by the Clovis Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office.