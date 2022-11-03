CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that it is currently investigating several instances of alleged check fraud.

Over the past several weeks, multiple banks in Clovis reported that several people, allegedly from Texas, have attempted to cash forged checks, according to the police department. Officials said the checks have real local businesses listed on them and the businesses’ account numbers.

CPD said it wanted to make the public aware along with those in the surrounding communities of potential fraud activity connected with the group of people trying to pass forged checks. Police said that three men from Amarillo have successfully cashed alleged fake checks at banks in Clovis.

The Clovis Police Department is currently investigating the case and asks anyone with information to call the department at 575-769-1921. Information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 app, which can be downloaded from the app store by searching “Clovis PD” or accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Anonymous tips can also be given by calling Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.