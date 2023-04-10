CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release from the Clovis Police Department, officials are investigating a Monday morning shooting that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Mathew Nelson.

Police said that at around 1:05 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after callers reported multiple shots in the area. When they arrived, officers found Nelson with gunshot wounds. While he was taken to a local hospital for further treatment, police said Nelson died from his injuries sustained in the shooting.

Officials said that the Ninth Judicial District Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident, which has been noted as a homicide. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or turn in a tip using the tip411 app.