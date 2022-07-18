CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department is creating a task force in an effort to investigate several weeks of shootings in areas of the city.

According to a news release from the police department, several shootings have occurred over the last several weeks in areas of Clovis and specifically at Clovis Apartments. Due to those shootings, a task force made up of patrol officers and detectives was created and has conducted directed patrols in high-risk areas to investigate.

The release states that over the weekend, the task force worked four drive-by shootings that happened at the Clovis Apartments on 1000 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in the 600 block of W. 17th, in the 400 block of W. Fifth and in the 100 block of E. Plains. Police said they found more than 60 casings of different calibers from those scenes.

The police department stated that an issue that the department is currently facing is a lack of cooperation from the public, stressing that police were not called out to Clovis Apartments until 40 minutes after the shooting.

“An issue that the task force has run into quite frequently while investigating these incidents, is the lack of cooperation from the public, Trevor Thron, a lieutenant with the Clovis Police Department, said in the release. “Security video was pulled from the Clovis Apartments during the time of the shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of July 16. This video showed a very large group of people standing outside of the apartments during the time of the shooting, where 21 spent casings were later found by officers…During this investigation, officers were told by residents at the Clovis Apartments that they didn’t see anything.”

Police continue to say that it wants the public to contact their department at 575-769-1921 with any information connected to these incidents. Information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 app, which can be accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org or by calling Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.