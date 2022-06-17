CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The FBI and the Clovis Police Department are looking for information from the public to help identify a suspect in a robbery at the Washington Federal Bank, Friday.

According to Clovis Police, officers were called around 10:04 a.m. on Friday to the Washington Federal Bank at 2720 North Prince St. for a robbery.

Responding officers said they ensured the safety of bank staff as other officers searched the area for the robbery suspect.

The police department said no one was injured though no amount of money stolen was shared by police at this time.

The Clovis Police Department is asking for help in identifying the suspect of the robbery. Police describe them as roughly 5 foot 9 inches tall to 6 foot tall. He was wearing a long sleeve medium brown shirt, tan pants, a light tan hat, eyeglasses, a black in color surgical style mask, and tattoos on the left and right side of his neck.





Via the Clovis Police Department

The Clovis Police Department said information can also be provided to them about this incident at (575) 769-1921, Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000, or tip411.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Information can be provided to the FBI at 505-889-1300 or online tips.fbi.gov.

According to the FBI, bank robbery can lead to a prison sentence of up to 20 years. The use of a gun, another dangerous weapon, toy gun, or hoax bomb device during a bank robbery can be punishable by a prison term of up to 25 years.