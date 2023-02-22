CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department needs help locating a man involved in a robbery on Wednesday at the Best Western Hotel located at 201 Schepps Blvd.

According to a CPD press release, at around 2:31 a.m. on Feb. 15, 52-year-old Anthony Martinez allegedly jumped over the counter took cash, and left the hotel southbound.

CPD detailed that the Special Operations Unit was called to the scene to investigate.

Officials said after speaking with an employee Martinez had his hand in his pocket causing the employee to believe he had a gun.

CPD said that Martinez demanded the employee open the cash drawer or he would “pull it out”, implying that he would get the gun out of his pocket. Officials added that the employee complied and Martinez jumped over the counter, took the money, and left the hotel.

According to the release, during the investigation detectives were able to identify Martinez who is charged with Robbery a 3rd-degree felony.

Officials stated that Martinez has not been located and is still on the run.

CPD added that if you know the whereabouts of Martinez you are requested to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or you can also report anonymously at Tip411 or to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.