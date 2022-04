CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department announced on social media that open testing for new police officers will be available on Friday, May 6.

via Clovis Police Department’s Facebook page

The testing, according to Clovis PD, will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Clovis Community College track located at 417 Schepps Blvd. in Clovis. Clovis PD added that new recruits start at $19.16/hour.