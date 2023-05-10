(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 10, 2023.)

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a district announcement from Clovis Municipal Schools, classes will be held according to the regular schedule on Wednesday with an increased police presence at schools in the wake of a “viral, nationwide threat” under investigation.

Officials said that the school district had been made aware of “a second-hand, social media threat towards an unidentified school that seems to be circulating across New Mexico and around the nation.” However, classes were expected to continue as planned.

While district officials noted that the threat was not being considered credible as of Wednesday morning, the district “is working closely with local law enforcement as the matter is investigated further.” The source of the threat was not known at the time of the announcement and is still under investigation.

“We appreciate the partnership and support provided by the Clovis Police Department and their increased presence at our campuses when we are managing situations such as this,” said the district post.

Further information on Clovis Municipal Schools and the district security plan can be found on its website.