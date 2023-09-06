CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Clovis Municipal Schools announced that it is one of 66 organizations in New Mexico awarded a 2023 Golden Chile Award for its work to provide access to locally grown food for children and seniors in the community.

As described by the announcement, Clovis Municipal Schools was among 16 organizations highlighted for the “Sprout Award,” the tier of the Golden Chile Awards that focuses on local food programs that are “growing strong.” This marks the second year the district has received this award.

The Golden Chile Awards, said the district, are awarded in four tiers designed to celebrate different levels of involvement in promoting good nutrition and New Mexico’s farming economy, including Seed, Sprout, Blossom, and Golden Chile.

The district announced that representatives from the Office of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham as well as the Departments of Aging and Long-Term Services, Agriculture, Early Childhood Education & Care, Health, and Public Education, will honor statewide winners in a virtual ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m.

Deborah Westbrook, student nutrition and well-being deputy director, expressed excitement at the news her department had been recognized by the award. This comes as Clovis Municipal Schools continues to participate in the New Mexico Grown Grant Program, which aims at providing opportunities to include locally grown and produced food for meals served by the district’s student nutrition department.

“The New Mexico Grown Grant Program is a wonderful way for CMS to offer locally-grown produce and beef in some of our students’ meals,” said Westbrook, “We have really developed great partnerships with local farmers and ranchers through this program.”

Clovis Municipal Schools said the New Mexico Grown program awarded its highest amount this year, a total of $3.47 million: $2 million for schools, $300,000 for preschools, and $1.17 million for senior centers. The districts involved will receive more than half of the funds to continue work to provide healthy eating activities and education, as well as serve locally grown food in cafeteria meals.

As noted by the district, the program also ensures that farms and gardens that supply fresh produce for school and senior meals follow current food safety practices and that all food is safe and traceable.

“We are thrilled to see so many of our districts recognized in these awards. These honorees serve as role models for all schools and districts in the state on the important connection between our food and how it is grown and the health of our communities,” said Public Education Department Secretary Arsenio Romero.