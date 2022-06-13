UPDATE: 3:31 p.m.

Clovis Municipal School reports that the secure and teach has been lifted for Marshall Middle School, Clovis High School, and the Student Support Center.

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal Schools reports that the Student Support Center, Marshall Middle School, and Clovis High School were placed on secure & teach due to a report of shots fired in the area.

CMS said staff and students in summer programs were placed into secure and teach out of an abundance of cautions police respond and work in the areas of 21st and Main St on the shots fired call.

CMS said during secure and teach interior and exterior doors are secured and instruction will continue as usual.