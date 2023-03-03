CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Clovis Municipal Schools recently provided information regarding the new gun detection system that was recently installed and became operational within district facilities.

According to a news release from the district, ZeroEye’s A.I. technology gun detection program became fully operational in district facilities this week, following what the district called an “extensive installation and testing process.”

Officials said the new system, which will be in the district’s 12 elementary, three middle and three high schools, is layered on top of existing security cameras, identifying “brandished guns and dispatch alerts to safety personnel and local law enforcement as fast as three to five seconds from the moment of detection.”

“Our most important job is to keep children safe in school, and we have put in place a number of solutions to ensure that, in the case of an active shooter event, first responders will arrive on-site and defuse the situation as quickly as possible to save lives,” Loran Hill, the senior director of operations for the district, said in the release.. “ZeroEyes provides a critical proactive component to any layered security portfolio, which have traditionally been reactive. Many district decision makers across the country have been discussing reactive post-gunshot detection, but I have always been more interested in proactive, pre-gunshot detection and real-time actionable intelligence, which is where ZeroEyes excels.”

Officials said the technology can provide “accurate and actionable intelligence” on gun-related incidents, including a suspect’s appearance, clothing and location. The technology can also determine if the weapon is lethal or not. However, officials did stress that the technology does not perform any facial recognition and receives images only when a gun has been identified.