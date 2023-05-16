Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 16, 2023.

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal Schools announced Clovis High School’s graduation ceremony for the graduating class of 2023 will be held at the Curry County Events Center on Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m.

CMS said that tickets will be required to attend the ceremony and have been distributed to graduates to share with guests. All guests, ages 1 and older, will require a ticket to attend the ceremony.

“Graduating from high school is an important event in the lives of students, parents, and families,” said CMS in a news release. “Graduation ceremony will be designed to provide memories and impressions that will last a lifetime. The district is requesting the help of the community to ensure the ceremony is conducted in a dignified manner.”

CMS said that noisemakers, including air horns, cow bells, and whistles, and signs, including posters and banners, will not be allowed in the graduation venue and their use is prohibited. They also said that the throwing and/or possession of beach balls, balloons, confetti, or other related items at the ceremony are prohibited as well. Deliveries of graduation gifts will not be accepted at the events center.

Via Clovis Municipal Schools

According to CMS, the event center will open to the public at noon on Saturday. Due to the time of the event and the proximity to the railroad crossings, traffic may be congested, so CMS is asking visitors to please plan accordingly.

Clovis Municipal Schools said it will be using pass-through security detectors upon entry to the event center this year. The detector systems are advanced security systems that are not limited to metal detection. According to CMS, the detectors will alert on items that share characteristics as weapons.

According to CMS, prohibited items include but are not limited to weapons such as guns, knives, explosive devices, or any object that mimics the shape of a weapon. Visitors should be prepared for school and law enforcement officials to search bags or other personal belongings. Visitors are advised to limit items carried into the event center to avoid delays.

CMS said that visitors should be aware that objects with metal hinges such as clutch purses, sunglasses, small pocket knives, and similar items may cause the detection system to alert and could result in a search of belongings or bags. Tickets will be collected as visitors pass through the security checkpoint at the event center in an effort to reduce entry delays.

According to CMS, graduating seniors should be at the event center no later than noon on Saturday. If family and friends are unable to attend the ceremony, graduation will be live-streamed via the “Clovis Municipal Schools – District Offices” Facebook page.