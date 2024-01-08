CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal Schools announced that students will be released early on Monday due to “inclement weather,” noting that lunch will be served before their release.

Officials provided the following early release schedule for students:

Elementary school students will be released at 12:30 p.m.;

Middle school students will be released at 1 p.m.; and

High school students will be released at 1:20 p.m.

Students who regularly ride the buses, officials noted, will be taken from their school to their usual bus stop. Officials also asked families to arrange a ride for those students who walk to and from school due to hazards caused by extreme temperatures and wind.

Further information on closings, delays and early closures around the High Plains can be found here.