Update: (12:20 p.m. MDT)

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with Clovis Municipal Schools announced that the “Secure and Move” status at Gattis, marshall, and Yuca Middle Schools was lifted on Friday after law enforcement investigated threats made on social media.

Law enforcement officials, said the district, found the threats to be unsubstantiated. While the “Secure and Move” status was lifted, law enforcement is expected to remain present on the middle school campuses for the remainder of the day.

Original:

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Clovis Municipal Schools officials, Gattis, Marshall, and Yucca Middle Schools were placed in a “Secure and Move” school safety response status on Friday due to a threat on social media.

District officials detailed that the “Secure and Move” status was implemented at around 10 a.m. MDT on Friday, and that law enforcement officials are investigating the threat’s credibility.

A “Secure and Move” status, said officials, means that instruction will continue in the schools, and students and staff may move freely throughout the buildings. However, exterior entrances will be secured and movement will be confined to the interior of buildings.

Students will not be permitted to be released while the status is in effect. Officials asked that families who need to pick up students wait in their vehicles until the status is lifted. Further, entry into the building by parents, guardians, or members of the public will not be permitted.

More details on Clovis Municipal School safety procedures can be found here.