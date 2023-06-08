CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department is asking the community for information on 30-year-old Bryson Campos who fled the scene after a traffic stop on Wednesday in Clovis.

The department detailed that at around 8:27 p.m. on Wednesday, Clovis police saw Campos driving a 2005 black Cadillac Escalade in the area of 7th and Hull St. Officers went on to initiate a traffic stop and Campos fled officers which resulted in a vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit led officer to the area of Raintree in the northwest area of Clovis where, according to the department, officers “lost sight of the Cadillac.”

Officers located the Cadillac in the area of Earlmont and Llano and the department noted that Campos was not found. The department reported that charges in reference to aggravated fleeing are pending.

The department added that on April 17, Campos “absconded from parole” and has an active warrant for his arrest. In addition, Campos is under investigation by the Clovis Police Department “in reference to several motor vehicle thefts and has been wanted for questioning,” explained the department.

The Clovis Police Department stated that if anyone has any information about any recent vehicle thefts, or the whereabouts of Campos, to please contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

The Clovis Police Department would also like to reminded the community that tips can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program which can be accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Furthermore, anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.