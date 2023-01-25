CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A 48-year-old Clovis man has been sent back to prison after recently violating his probation, according to a news release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Clovis.

On Tuesday, 48-year-old Johnny Stonelake was sent back to prison after violating his probation by cutting off his ankle monitor. According to the release, Stonelake was convicted in 2014 of “Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor” and was placed on probation after serving time in prison.

According to the release, Stonelake violated his probation by cutting off his ankle monitor, failing to report to probation, and picking up new charges, including:

“Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon,”

“Failing to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Procedures;”

“Resisting, Evading or Obstructing an Officer.”

Stonelake’s probation was revoked, the release said, and Stonelake will now be in prison for “the remainder of his probation term, which is set to expire in 2029.”