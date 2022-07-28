CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a news release from the Office of the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, one man was sentenced to five years in prison on charges in connection with a December 2020 incident.

The news release states that on December, 17 2020, Efrain Moreno, of Clovis, led police on a chase that ended in Texas and led to the injury of a K-9 officer.

According to police, Moreno ran from officers in a vehicle and during the chase pointed a laser and a pellet gun at officers before hitting a Curry County Sheriff’s vehicle.

Police said that Moreno stopped his vehicle and officers attempted to apprehend him with help from a K-9 unit. Moreno was said to have fought with officers and the K-9 before driving in reverse pushing officers and driving at a high rate of speed dragging the K-9 leaving the K-9 seriously injured.

Moreno was apprehended in Texas after a two-hour chase ending in police performing a PIT maneuver stated the news release.

Moreno was sentenced to five years in prison followed by two-and-one-half years of supervised probation and two years parole for Aggravated Battery upon a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer, Injury to a Police Dog (Serious Physical Injury or Death) and Criminal Damage to Property over $1,000.

According to the news release, Moreno is not a U.S. citizen and may face deportation after completing his incarceration.

Judge Drew Tatum presided over the sentencing hearing and was argued by Assistant District Attorney, Jon Harris, and Moreno was represented by the criminal defense attorney, Blake Dugger, of Lovington New Mexico.