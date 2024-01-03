CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office reports that a Clovis man was sentenced to 21 years in prison and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life for “sexual assaults on a child.”

The DA’s office said Ninth Judicial District Attorney Quentin Ray announced that George Gutierrez, 39, was sentenced to 21 years in prison, five to 20 years sex offender probation, and five to natural life sex offender parole for “Criminal Sexual Penetration (child under 13) and Criminal Sexual Penetration (child 13-18) (Force or Coercion).”

According to the DA’s office, the charges stem from a June 2023 incident when officers with the Clovis Police Department were called to a home in regards to a sexual assault.

The DA’s office news release said Clovis Police arrested Gutierrez for “the extreme allegations of sexual touching and penetration after grooming the child for many years,” following an investigation.

Because the charges were serious violent offenses, Gutierrez will serve 85% of his 21-year sentence in the Department of Corrections said the DA’s office.

Judge Drew. D Tatum presided over the hearing. The case was prosecuted by Leah Hutchins, Senior Trial Prosecutor and Gutierrez was represented by criminal Defense Attorney, Raymond Conley of Las Cruces.