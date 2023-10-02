CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The office of the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced that 32-year-old Victor Quintanilla of Clovis was convicted on charges related to the October 2021 death of Ivan Luevano, for which two other people were also arrested.

Quintanilla, said the DA’s office, was convicted of “Accessory to Second Degree Murder and Resisting, Evading or Obstructing an Officer” in the wake of the shooting that led to Luevano’s death.

According to the DA’s office and previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, Luevano was found by police at a home in the 120 block of El Camino with multiple gunshot wounds on Oct. 10, 2021, and later died from his injuries.

As detailed by the DA’s office and in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, Quintanilla was contacted by a relative, Beatrice Rivera, and told that Luevano allegedly had a large amount of cash as well as marijuana he was allegedly selling out of his home. Quintanilla then recruited David Valdez in Lubbock to steal the marijuana and cash, and the two allegedly went to Luevano’s home with the intention of robbing him.

When Luevano refused to hand over the money and marijuana, according to the DA’s office, Quintanilla was present when a fight began and Luevano was allegedly shot by Valdez. Quintanilla and Valdez then allegedly fled back to Lubbock with some of the money and marijuana, where Quintanilla was later arrested

The DA’s office detailed that Quintanilla was sentenced to 17 years in prison, and will have to serve at least 15 years before he is eligible for parole.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, Beatrice Rivera was convicted of “Accessory to Second Degree Murder” in February and sentenced to 12 years in prison. The DA’s office said that Valdez, who was arrested in February in Oklahoma City, is in custody and officials are working to have him returned to Clovis to be prosecuted on a charge of “First Degree Murder.”