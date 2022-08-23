CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clovis man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking after a May 2021 incident.

According to a news release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Thomas Ferguson was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine on Monday.

In May 2021, Adult Probation and Parole Officers located Ferguson during the search of a home. A search warrant was then completed by officers from the Region 5 Drug Task Force, seizing 84 grams of methamphetamine during the search, according to the release.

Ferguson was also required to pay a $10,000 fine, according to the release.