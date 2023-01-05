CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, announced that his office filed a “dismissal without prejudice” on Michael Downs on Jan. 4.

According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Downs was initially charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon but the charges were amended after the victim later died.

Officials said during the investigation law enforcement used the help of the community’s doorbell cameras, and other security cameras.

According to the release, no one camera captured the whole event but after reviewing multiple captured audio and videos to corroborate Downs’s version of events.

Officials said Downs acted in self-defense.

The Major Crimes Unit and Clovis Police Department are still investigating the matter and charges may still be filed in the future.