CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clovis man has officially been indicted in relation to an alleged stabbing at a travel center earlier this month.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, 69-year-old Lloyd Edwards was arrested on Jan. 19 after he allegedly stabbed his wife, identified as 68-year-old Roxie Edwards, at a travel center in Clovis, who was later pronounced dead from her injuries.

Quentin Ray, the ninth judicial district attorney in Clovis, said in a news release that Lloyd Edwards was indicted Friday on one count of “second-degree murder” and another count of “tampering with evidence” by a Curry County Grand Jury.

The news release stated that Lloyd Edwards “told multiple and inconsistent stories regarding how his wife was stabbed” and “officers found two knives on Edwards,” one of which contained blood.

Officials said that Lloyd Edwards will be held in detention prior to the trial in this case.