CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department released information on a Wednesday morning crash in which one man was hit and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Fifth and Walnut.

According to the department, officers responded to the area of Fifth and Walnut at around 6:53 a.m. on Wednesday after an emergency call reported a person had been hit by a vehicle. When officers and other emergency personnel arrived, they reported finding 54-year-old Joseph Sandoval injured in the roadway. Sandoval was taken to an area hospital, but later died of his injuries.

Clovis officials said that the driver involved in the crash was on the scene when emergency personnel arrived and “has been cooperating with the investigation.” The department noted that its Major Crash Team is investigating the incident.