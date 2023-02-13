CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clovis man was convicted Monday after an alleged incident during a traffic stop where he fled and shot at police, said a release from the office of the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

According to the DA’s office, Marcis Lewis, 21, was found guilty by a jury of “Shooting at or from a motor vehicle, Aggravated assault upon a peace officer (deadly weapon)(3 counts), Felon in possession of a firearm, Aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer, Shooting at or from a motor vehicle (3 Counts) and Failure to give immediate notice of accidents.”

The charges stem from an incident in July 2022 where officers with the Clovis Police Department stopped Lewis’s vehicle. As officers approached the car, they said Lewis fled leading police on a chase. Officers said Lewis began to shoot at officers while driving at a high speed. The chase ended after Lewis wrecked the vehicle and fled.

Officers said they searched the vehicle, found a gun, and found Lewis three days later attempting to throw another gun during a chase on foot.

Lewis is being held in detention, pending a sentencing hearing.