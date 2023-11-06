CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced that a Clovis man was sentenced in October to four years in the Department of Corrections after pointing an unloaded airsoft gun at a Curry County Sheriff’s Deputy during a May chase.

According to the DA’s office, 32-year-old Jonathan Sullivan was involved in a car chase with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office on May 29, which eventually stopped on Rencher Street. Sullivan reportedly exited the vehicle he was driving and hid behind a house.

The DA’s office said that when a Curry County deputy exited a nearby garage, Sullivan “took an aggressive stance” and pointed an unloaded airsoft pistol at the deputy. The deputy, who the DA’s office said believed he was about to be shot, drew his weapon and fired three shots at Sullivan.

Sullivan was not hit by the shots, said the DA’s office, and he ran away before eventually being arrested by the New Mexico State Police.

The DA’s office detailed that Sullivan was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections on Oct. 31. He will have to serve at least three years and eight months before he can be considered for parole, according to the office.