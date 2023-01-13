CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that Wesley Chapman, 45, was arrested in Amarillo, Tuesday after police found drugs on two of his properties in Clovis.

Canyon Police issued a warrant for Chapman who had reportedly fled to Texas and was arrested in Amarillo on Jan. 10, for “trafficking methamphetamine,” “trafficking of a controlled substance,” “possession of a stolen firearm,” and “resisting, evading, or obstructing a police officer.”

According to CPD, on Sept. 18, 2022, agents with the Region 5 Drug Task Force conducted search warrants on two properties, one in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Blvd., and the other on the 2500 block of Fred Daugherty, both owned by Chapman.

During the search, police said they found 383 fentanyl pills along with 2.75 pounds of methamphetamine, and two stolen firearms.