CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to court documents from the Curry County Magistrate Court, a Clovis man was arrested in June on 13 different charges related to the alleged years-long sexual abuse of a minor.

Officials with the New Mexico Ninth Judicial District Court also requested that he be denied bail due to being a “danger to the community.”

Court documents from the Curry County Magistrate Court said that 38-year-old George Victor Gutierrez was arrested in Clovis on June 25 on a number of charges including:

Criminal Sexual Penetration of a Minor, three counts;

Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor, five counts;

Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor, one count; and

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, two counts.

In the affidavit connected to Gutierrez’s arrest warrant, an investigator said that according to interviews with Gutierrez and the child related to the case, Gutierrez allegedly sexually abused the child from around 2018 until June 2023. During that time, the affidavit read that Gutierrez allegedly also gave the child marijuana and alcohol, as well as made threats to discourage the child from reporting the abuse to others.

A motion filed in Curry County District Court on Thursday requested that Gutierrez be held in custody until his trial due to being “a danger to the community and is a flight risk.” The motion argued that Gutierrez would be likely to threaten the people impacted by the case or related witnesses, and asked the court to decide at a hearing that Gutierrez not be released before trial.