CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Clovis Police Department, one person was arrested on drug trafficking charges after officials said an investigation showed he allegedly was a part of a group dealing fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, weapons, and stolen goods.

Police said that on Monday at around 10:15 a.m., agents with the Clovis Police Department’s Narcotics Unit searched the home of 39-year-old David Bumgardner in the 1200 block of Traver Street.

The search led to police seizing 13 firearms, according to the department, including pistols, assault rifles, and hi-capacity tactical shotguns. Further, over $21k was seized along with 49 fentanyl pills, and “a small amount” of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, and ecstasy.

Bumgardner was arrested on charges related to possessing and distributing a controlled substance, according to the police report.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.