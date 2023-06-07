CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, Clovis Municipal School officials announced that the Clovis High School’s Leon Williams stadium will be closing to the public this week due to renovations.

According to a CMS press release, renovations are being done on the track and are expected to last all summer, upon completion the track will become an “X1000 World Athletics-certified” track and will serve as a competition-only track.

Officials said this makeover will be the first upgrade of this magnitude completed at Clovis High School. CMS said that Senate Bill 212 will fund the project which is an estimated $2.2 million.

The release states that the project will include a complete teardown, followed by the replacement of the base course and sub-base and a new track surface. The long jump, triple jump, pole vault, and high jump will also be resurfaced and new curbs and additional concrete features will be added.

Clovis officials detailed that public access to the stadium will resume following construction, however public access to the track will not be allowed due to the track being strictly for competition.

CMS lists other track facilities that residents can use including Yucca and Gattis Middle schools, as well as playgrounds and athletic fields district-wide.

Officials said adding high-caliber athletic facilities for our students, aims to ensure they are provided what they need to successfully train and compete.