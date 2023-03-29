CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Municipal Schools said that Clovis High School was briefly placed in a “secure and move” state after “activity of concern was observed in the area near the campus.”

According to a news release from the district, an all-clear was issued following an investigation of the “activity of concern.” Officials said that regular activity has since resumed.

Officials said that during a “secure and move” status, all exterior entrances are secured and movement is permitted within the campus as normal.

For more information, visit the district’s website.