CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal Schools released information on Clovis High School Freshman Academy which was placed in “Secure and Teach” on Thursday after a threat investigation.

Clovis Schools detailed that at around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, staff at the Clovis High School Freshman Academy “became aware of a written threat,” and then called for the school to be placed in “Secure and Teach.” Further, law enforcement was contacted to investigate the alleged threat.

Instruction at the school has continued as normal, while the exterior doors are secured and the building access is limited, according to Clovis Schools.

Clovis released additional school safety procedures which can be found here.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.



Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.

Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.

Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.