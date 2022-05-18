CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Clovis High School (CHS) announced their commencement ceremony will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22 in the Curry County Events Center.

According to a CHS press release, graduates are expected to be at the events center no later than 12:00 p.m. this is also when doors will be open to the public. CHS said tickets will only be given to graduates and tickets are required for all guests ages 1 and above.

CHS reminds guests that graduation from high school is an important event in the lives of students, parents, and families. CHS said If family or friends are unable to attend, the graduation ceremony will also be live-streamed via the “Clovis Municipal Schools – District Offices” Facebook page.

CHS aims to ensure the ceremony is conducted in a dignified manner by prohibiting:

Noisemakers; air horns, cowbells, and whistles.

Signs; posters and banners.

The throwing and/or possession of beach balls, balloons, confetti, or other related items.

Deliveries of graduation gifts will not be accepted.

For more information on the CHS graduation ceremony, questions can be directed to Clovis High School, at (806) 769-4350.