CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center was recently named a “Best Nursing Home for 2024” by U.S. News & World Report, achieving a “High Performing” rating from the report.

Officials detailed that the annual statues is designated “only to those that satisfy U.S. News’ assessment of consistent performance in quality measures.”

“Achieving a title of ‘Best Nursing Home for 2024’ is a significant accomplishment and reflects the dedication, hard work, and commitment of the Clovis Healthcare team in providing excellent care and services,” said Melissa Powell, Chief Operating Officer. “I am so proud of the positive impact Clovis Healthcare has had on the lives of their patients, residents, families, and the community they serve.”

More than 15,000 nursing homes, according to officials, were rated for the 2024 edition based on the following criteria:

Infection rates;

Staffing levels;

Potentially inappropriate reliance on antipsychotic drugs;

Health inspection results; and

Other indicators of quality.

“U.S. News’ Best Nursing Homes ratings give patients, senior residents, their families and caregivers an objective assessment of quality, to help them choose the facility that best fits their individual needs,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “Nursing homes that have earned the recognition of U.S. News have a track record of achieving better outcomes for patients and residents, and maximizing the amount of care they receive from nurses and other staff.”

U.S. News also evaluated the nursing home’s performance using several quality measures from the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services along with U.S. News “Methodology” factor data that included resident care, safety, and outcomes.

Visit the U.S. News website for information on the Best Nursing Homes of 2024 or to find a quality nursing home in the area. Find more information on the Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center here.