CLOVIS, N.M., (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release on Friday, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced multiple infrastructure investments and transformational projects that were aimed at growing health care staffing, securing a long-term water source, and supporting area seniors.

Grisham announced that $30 million in state funding would go towards the Eastern New Mexico Water Supply Project, which included $20 million allocated by the governor from her capital outlay.

The governor also announced state investments in area higher education and senior services.

Grisham announced $2 million in state funding for Clovis Community College, which included $1 million allocated by the governor from her capital outlay, for the expansion of the school’s allied health and nursing facilities. This expansion will enable the school to grow student capacity and train additional nurses and health care professionals.

“These are investments that will improve the quality of life for residents here in Clovis now and in the future,” said Clovis Mayor Michael Morris. “I’m grateful to the governor for providing this funding and for her visit to our community today.”

Grisham also announced a $2.1 million investment from the state that will enable Clovis to construct a new senior center. The new building would replace the current metal structure that was built in the 1980s. The new facility would give Clovis seniors easy access to an aquatic and aerobics center, and a walking path.