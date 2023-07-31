CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — City of Clovis first responders have a fun prize drawing as they have hidden rubber ducks throughout the city parks for a chance to be entered into a Tuesday prize drawing.

According to the Clovis Fire Department on social media, a hidden duck must be found in order to be entered into the National Night Out grand prize drawing along with other prizes. The post noted that the duck must be brought to the National Night Out before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Greene Acres Park, located at 2001 Mitchell St. in Clovis, for a chance to win.

In addition, the post noted that there is one limit per child and that the National Night Out will feature a K9 demonstration, the SWAT team’s truck, fire engines and more.

Find more information on the City of Clovis website.

