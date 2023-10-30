CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Clovis announced that Walmart, the Committee of 50, city officials, and the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce will honor first responders at an event on Monday evening in the wake of the response to the Sept. 3 fire at the Clovis Walmart.

Organizers said the Walmart Fire First Responders Recognition event will be held at 5 p.m. MT on Monday in the Ingram Room of the Clovis-Carver Public Library.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, Clovis firefighters responded to the Walmart location on North Prince Street on Sept. 3 at around 3:36 a.m. When the fire department, EMS and police arrived at the scene, the store was “ablaze” and the size of the fire led to assistance being called for from numerous other communities.

In the wake of the fire, as noted in previous reports, the Walmart was closed for an investigation into the fire. Weeks later, 59-year-old Jimmy Guillen was arrested in Lubbock in connection to the fire after a warrant was issued including charges of arson, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, and felon possession of a destructive device.

At the recognition ceremony on Monday, organizers said that Clovis Mayor Mike Morris and other officials will recognize the various agencies who supported the City of Clovis Fire Department during the incident, including Bovina, Curry County, Broadview, Cannon AFB, Farwell, Grady, Melrose, Pleasant Hill, Portales, and Ranchvale.

“Walmart, the City of Clovis, and the Chamber of Commerce Committee of 50, would like to express its gratitude not only to Clovis first responders, but to the various other agencies who responded to the Walmart fire on September 3rd, 2023 in Clovis,” advised Clovis Mayor Morris, “The Clovis Fire Department and first responders were supported by other area fire services, including Cannon Air Force Base, and we are grateful for the coordinated response in effectively addressing the fire.”