CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce announced it is accepting nominations for its 2023 Annual Awards at the Annual Chamber Banquet on Jan. 26.

Those awards include:

Citizen of the Year,

Chamber Volunteer of the Year,

Business of the Year,

Heart Award,

Ken Huey Patriot Award,

The Lifetime Achievement Award.

The chamber said the award recipients will be honored at the upcoming Annual Chamber Banquet on Jan. 26 at the Curry County Events Center, 1900 E. Brady Ave.

The chamber said the nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Dec. 29.

Nomination forms are available online at the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce website. Individual tickets and tables of eight for the banquet are available to purchase. Tickets for the banquet can be purchased by calling the Chamber at 575-763-3435.