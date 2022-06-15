CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Community College recently announced that it has earned recognition as a 2022-23 Military Spouse Friendly school.

According to a news release from the college, this recognition was started being given to colleges in 2009, giving military spouses the chance to search for the best post-secondary education experiences for those who are spouses of service members.

Those institutions which earned the designation were evaluated using federal data sources as well as other survey information. Scoring factors included academic credibility and support, career planning resources, flexibility, military family supports, population percentages and outcomes.

“We are proud to receive the Military Spouse Friendly® School designation. Clovis Community College prides itself on providing a Caring Campus and exceptional academic opportunities for the spouses of those in the military serving our country,” said CCC President Charles Nwankwo said in the release.

The college was also named a Silver Military Friendly school for the 2022-23 academic year earlier this year.