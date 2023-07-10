(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 10, 2023.)

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from organizers including Ogallala Commons, a two-day Brazos River Headwaters Local Food Summit will be held July 25 and 26 at the Clovis Community College focused on food resources and networking between agricultural producers and consumers.

Organizers said that the summit will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 25 and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 26 at the Clovis Community College Main Building. The Food Summit is intended to offer information, ideas, and inspiration for food producers in Curry and Roosevelt Counties as well as the Eastern New Mexico and West Texas region, along with a morning Field Tour on July 26 and networking opportunities.

“At this Summit, we will hear the voices and stories of those who provide us with nutrient-dense, fresh food, while stewarding lands in eastern New Mexico – places drained by the Brazos River headwaters,” said Berlin Arellano, Ogallala Commons Regional Coordinator for New Mexico, “We invited anyone interested in food resources to join with us for peer-to-peer learning opportunities, and to inspire networking and new connections between agricultural producers and consumers.”

Events planned for the Food Summit include:

July 25 10:30 a.m. MT – A welcome and summit overview 11 a.m. MT – Historic presentation on the Proto-Brazos: An Ancient Food Mecca 11:30 a.m. MT – “Getting Started in Food Production” panel presentation 12:15 p.m. MT – Connecting Fresh Food to Health: NM Fresh RX 12:45 p.m. MT – Catered lunch via AJ’s Wings 1:30 p.m. MT – Local Meat Production/Marketing Panel Presentation 3 p.m. MT – Planning for Your Business Success 3:30 p.m. MT – New Opportunities for Feeding People

July 26 8:30 a.m. MT – “Options for Diversifying Your Markets” panel presentation 9:30 a.m. MT – Field Tour with a visit to MTA Farms and the Community Garden and Food Pantry at Clovis Community College 11:30 a.m. MT – Catered lunch via Leal’s Mexican Food Restaurant 12:30 p.m. MT – Chile Round Table 1:30 p.m. MT – Rebuilding Soil Health: Hopes for the Future



Organizers noted that the registration fee for the summit is $30 for one day or $50 for both days, with registration available here. At the door on the days of the summit, registration will be $35 per person per day.