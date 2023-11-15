CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Clovis announced that 7th Street from Maple Street to Main Street will be reopened on Friday.

The city said this is the last phase of the 7th Street Project. The project included widening, ADA improvements, drainage, sidewalks, bike lanes, lighting, signs and signals.

“The construction will ensure a safe transportation system that leads directly into Clovis’ historic downtown and Mainstreet District,” said officials in a press release. “The improvements will also create a safer, more efficient route for emergency response vehicles to the east part of the community.”

The city said the area between Norris Street and Maple Street was widened in 2020 using a combination of capital outlay and city funding in an effort to provide safer transportation for residential and commercial areas.

The project was undertaken to help improve connectivity and accessibility said the city.