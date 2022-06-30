CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Clovis announced on Thursday that to prepare for the “Smoke on the Water” event Main Street from 21st Street to Purdue will be closed beginning on Friday until Tuesday, July 5.

The city said that traffic will not be allowed as the following roads will be closed:

21st Street from Mitchell to Main

Mitchell Street from 21st to Purdue

The city asked the public to follow all detours and to seek a different route.

For more information on these road closures and more in the Clovis area contact the Public Works Department at 575-769-2376.