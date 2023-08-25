CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — City of Clovis officials announced that Aug. 24 is now recognized as “Kyan Wilhite Day,” honoring his many accomplishments as a Rodeo Champion.

According to a Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce press release, Wilhite was celebrated by the Chamber of Commerce/Clovis Economic Development and other local sponsors at the City Commission meeting.

Officials said recent accomplishments from the 17-year-old rodeo champion include the Joe Beaver Super Star Roping Champion; the National High School Finals Qualifier (Texas); Texas State Tie Down Champion (THSRA); National High School Tie Down Champion (NHSRA) and he is the Cinch WCIR World Champion Tie-Down Roper.