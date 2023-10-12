CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the city, Clovis Mayor Mike Morris will host an early Friday morning coffee event for the community, with the intention to speak with members of the public about their insights and ideas, as well as offer updates on city projects.

Clovis officials said that the “Coffee and Conversation with Mayor Mike” event will begin at 7:30 a.m. MT on Friday at the Java Loft, located at 810 E 21st St. Members of the public were invited to stop by between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. to participate.

“I would like to provide the opportunity to meet with Clovis residents to update them on city projects, and hear their concerns and suggestions in an informal setting,” said Morris, on Tuesday.

Those who would like to pre-submit a topic or question can do so here, according to the city, and more information about the event can be found by calling the Clovis City Administration at 575-763-9653.