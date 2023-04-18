CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Clovis, along with the Hillcrest Park Zoo, recently released details on a contest where community members will be able to bid on the naming rights of a new addition to the zoo.

According to a news release from the city of Clovis, the city, along with the Hillcrest Park Zoo, has organized a contest to give people, along with businesses, the chance to bid for the naming rights on a couple of red kangaroos that recently came to the zoo. The contest began Tuesday and will go through 4 p.m. on April 28 on the city’s website.

The proceeds of the contest will benefit the Hillcrest Park Zoo, the release said. Officials said in the release that the highest bidder will be notified after the bidding period ends and the winner will be announced at 8:30 a.m. May 1 on a local radio station.

“I decided to bring in kangaroos to the zoo because they can tolerate the extreme heat and cold temperatures. They are perfectly adapted to our environment in Clovis,” Hillcrest Park Zoo Director Damian Lechner, who started with the city of Clovis in May 2022, said in the release. “People should be excited that their zoo has kangaroos because these animals are endemic to Australia, many people will not have the chance to see these amazing animals up close due to Australia’s distance from New Mexico.”

The release said that the zoo obtained the kangaroos from Dragonstone Ranch in Gatesville, Texas, a breeding and private zoological facility. The goal is for the kangaroos to produce offspring.

This is a part of the zoo’s reorganization, the release said, with animals being located into global zones. Officials also said that the zoo aims to enhance facilities for conservation education programs and increase its presence as a tourist destination in the region.