CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hillcrest Park Zoo in Clovis has new baby red kangaroos, and now the newest additions have names after a contest allowed individuals and businesses to bid on the naming rights, according to the City of Clovis website.

Officials detailed that the bidding to name the babies ended on April 28 with Southwest Cheese being victorious with a bid of $4,000. Now, the public can visit the zoo and meet “Pepper and Jack.”

On April 26, according to officials, the zoo hosted a “Kangaroo Meet & Greet” at the Youth Recreation Building that was attended by over 100 zoo membership participants and holders.

“We would like to thank Southwest Cheese for their interest in naming our red kangaroos and for their support of the Hillcrest Park Zoo,” said Zoo Director Damian Lechner. “We hope to continue our partnership with them in the future and are currently seeking more ways to involve the community in efforts to improve our local zoo.”