CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Clovis are asking individuals who purchased tiles from the Lyceum Theatre to be claimed by July 22.

According to a news release from the city of Clovis, individuals purchased tiles in support of the Lyceum Theatre’s preservation. These tiles were previously located on the sidewalk at the entrance of the theater. Those tiles were removed when sidewalk improvements occurred as part of the theater’s renovation project.

The city of Clovis is asking for individuals who purchased tiles to pick them up at the theater, located at 411 N Main St. in Clovis between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. According to the release, those who are unable to make that time are asked to contact the City Manager’s office no later than 5 p.m. on July 22.

According to the release, tiles not claimed by July 22 will be discarded. For more information, contact the City Manager’s office at 575-763-9653.