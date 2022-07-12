CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT)— Carpet Tech announced that the company won the naming rights to the Hill crests Zoo’s Baby Bactrian Camel Contest in Clovis, New Mexico last week. Carpet Tech won the contest, bidding $750 with the name Alexander Camelton submitted by Clovis resident Kathy Hamelton.

Carpet Tech held a naming contest for the camel on their social media platforms, offering the winner with a whole-house floor cleaning for free. Kathy’s submission was chosen for its creativity and patriotism.

“When we saw this fundraising effort by the City of Clovis, we saw a great opportunity to support

the city and zoo and have some fun with our customers in Clovis as well,” Stephanie Fox,

Carpet Tech Marketing Director said.

The camel naming contest offered businesses and individuals the right to name the baby camel with the highest bid.

“The Bactrian camel was born on April 10th and can be seen in the front habitat as you enter

the Hillcrest Park Zoo,” Hillcrest Park Zoo Director Damian Lechner said“We are excited to involve the community in naming the camel and are pleased that he has found his forever home in our community.”

Carpet Tech will host a celebration and photo session with Alexander Camelton at 9 a.m.(MST) on Wednesday at the Hillcrest Zoo, located at 1208 N Norris Street in Clovis, New Mexico.